Crust Network (CRU) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $4.08 or 0.00010305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and $905,511.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

