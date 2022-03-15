CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.