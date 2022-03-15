CX Institutional Sells 408 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

