CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.