CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $227,694.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,984.36 or 0.99719079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00267480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.