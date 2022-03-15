Cyclone Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,004.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $110.28 or 0.00284832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $53,004.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00096727 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.