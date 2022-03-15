Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,018 shares of company stock worth $3,522,488. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

