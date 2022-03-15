Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (DFIHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on May 18th

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
DFIHY remained flat at $$11.68 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140. Dairy Farm International has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.
About Dairy Farm International
