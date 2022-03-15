Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.71 ($64.51).

Shares of BN stock opened at €53.10 ($58.35) on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

