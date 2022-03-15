Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises approximately 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 102,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,931. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

