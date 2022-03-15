Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 214,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

