Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $126.99. 134,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,612. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

