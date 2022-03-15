Defined Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, hitting $325.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,551,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

