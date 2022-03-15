Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

DH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

