Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE DLX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,414,000 after acquiring an additional 234,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deluxe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

