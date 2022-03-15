Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $120.23 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $10.69 or 0.00027013 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $120.23 million and approximately $717,963.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.54 or 0.06670797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00272086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.65 or 0.00737078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00477180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00354051 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,248,599 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.