Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Despegar.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 270,799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 150,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

