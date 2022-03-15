Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday.

HZNOF stock remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

