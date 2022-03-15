DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DFS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.75) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

LON:DFS opened at GBX 195.21 ($2.54) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £504.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.18.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

