DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 906,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get DHI Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,735. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.