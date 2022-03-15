Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

