Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Buys $474,900.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,157. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

