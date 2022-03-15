DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Lowered to 190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.78.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

