Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 410 Price Target at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 355.40 ($4.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

