Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

TSE DII.B opened at C$9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of C$9.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.91.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.