Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday.
TSE DII.B opened at C$9.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of C$9.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.91.
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
Recommended Stories
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.