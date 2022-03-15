Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 13th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DORM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,764,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

