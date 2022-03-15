Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

