Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) COO Richard Lampen Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.76 per share, with a total value of 135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00.

DOUG opened at 6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.07. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

