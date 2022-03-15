Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

