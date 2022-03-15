Drive Shack (LON:DS) PT Lowered to GBX 570 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 517.83 ($6.73).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

