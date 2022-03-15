DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.76. 1,200,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,321. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $128.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

