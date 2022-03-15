DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

