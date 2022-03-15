DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) versus SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DTF Tax-Free Income and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $29.32 million 7.33 $13.92 million $0.72 18.60

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Volatility and Risk

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 39.35% 5.99% 2.49%

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

