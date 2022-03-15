Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $18.17. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAPA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

