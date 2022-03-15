Dunelm Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1674 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

DNLMY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

