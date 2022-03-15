E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 143,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 331,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
