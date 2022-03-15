E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 143,205 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,397,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 331,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.