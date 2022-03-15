Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 18th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

EXP stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

