Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 18th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Eagle Materials has raised its dividend by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $11.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
EXP stock opened at $134.07 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $122.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.
Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
