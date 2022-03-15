easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 705 ($9.17) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.55).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.52) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 614.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 627.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,837.45). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,940.86). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

