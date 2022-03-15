easyJet’s (EZJ) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.17) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.55).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 614.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 627.06. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.24).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,837.45). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,940.86). Insiders bought a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

