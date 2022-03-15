Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,914. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

