Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 143,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,877. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0381 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

