EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that EchoStar will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.