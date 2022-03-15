Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.58.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 1,272,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,122. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $13,026,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

