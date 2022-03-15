Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

