Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
