ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in February

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EGKLF remained flat at $$9.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.30.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

