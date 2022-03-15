Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $57.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

