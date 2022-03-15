eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE EMAN opened at $1.06 on Monday. eMagin has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.69.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

