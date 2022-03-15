Emerald Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 232,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

