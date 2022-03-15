Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

