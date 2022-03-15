Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,653 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

